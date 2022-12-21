Carole Herder of Cavallo Horse & Rider Named a 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner
Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes World’s Top Women Entrepreneurs
Denver, CO, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carole Herder of Cavallo Horse & Rider (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) has been named winner of the 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. Herder is recognized for her leadership at the 20th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference. The Celebration and Conference brought together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, expand their networks and deepen mentoring commitments, at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
“Carole Herder is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.
“I am honored to be acknowledged as one of the growing numbers of women gaining a voice and making a difference,” Herder says. “As mothers, daughters, wives, and leaders we are the caregivers, holding a vision for the future. Fueled with the entrepreneurial spirit, we forge the path to an uplifting, hopeful transformation for the planet.”
The Enterprising Women of The Year Award is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.
About Enterprising Women:
Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.
About Cavallo:
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help, or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews. Hint: For a limited time, get a 15% off coupon code as soon as you sign up for the newsletter.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
