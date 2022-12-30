Ryan Stanhope’s New Book, "Nightmare Guilds," is a Gripping Fantasy That Centers Around an Epic Battle to Decide Who Shall Control the Fate of the World
Spring, TX, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ryan Stanhope, a Navy veteran and father who spent nearly a decade in law enforcement, has completed his most recent book, “Nightmare Guilds”: a riveting story set against the background of an ongoing war that will decide which of the seven guilds shall rule the world.
“For ten thousand years, seven guilds are trapped behind the veil while the eighth guild rules the world in a time called the Era,” writes Stanhope. “Biding their time, the guilds wait for the Era to end, beginning a thousand-year contest known as the Guild War. Legendary civilizations, mystical beasts, and countless magics burst through the veil in this epic tale of the fight to reign over the world for the next Era. Explore the love, alliances, betrayal, and never-ending push for victory while the world as we know it is taken back by the ‘Nightmare Guilds!’”
Published by Fulton Books, Ryan Stanhope’s book is a captivating and spellbinding thrill ride that will capture the imaginations of readers everywhere. As the legendary Guild War unfolds, friendships will be tested, and promises will be broken as the struggle for control spirals into an epic clash of powers.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Nightmare Guilds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
