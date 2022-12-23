Hadi Numan Al-Hity’s New Book, "Numan's Fables," is a Collection of Short Stories That Impart Valuable Lessons for Young Readers to Take with Them in Life
New York, NY, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hadi Numan Al-Hity, a former dean of the Mass Communication College at the University of Baghdad who obtained a master’s and a PhD in children’s journalism and communication from Cairo University, has completed his most recent book, “Numan's Fables: Tales and Lessons for Children Volume 1”: a thought-provoking collection of short stories set within the animal kingdom.
Published by Fulton Books, Hadi Numan Al-Hity’s book follows five distinct stories each pertaining to an important life lesson. Young readers will follow along as shifty foxes invade a village and trick the humans there, an owl receives punishment for mistreating others, and three mischievous cats learn the errors of their ways.
Following Al-Hity’s passing in 2015, the author’s son, Haitham Numan, chose to present his father’s work due to its enduring and timeless values. Full of vibrant artwork that help to illustrate Al-Hity’s fables, young readers will be captivated and walk away with a newfound appreciation for treating others kindly and keeping vigilant for those who might try to trick them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Numan's Fables: Tales and Lessons for Children Volume 1” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
