Vyrene Skinner Wilson’s New Book, "Bedwin's New Team," is an Adorable Tale That Follows Santa as He Attempts to Build a New Team of Flying Reindeer in Time for Christmas
Lexington, MI, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vyrene Skinner Wilson, a graduate of Eastern Michigan University, where she studied interior design and English, has completed her most recent book, “Bedwin's New Team”: a delightful tale that follows Santa as he assembles a new team of reindeer to take flight on Christmas and deliver his presents.
“After decades of the same Santa’s reindeer we have all come to know, it is time for Santa to have some additional sleigh-pulling friends,” writes Wilson. “‘Bedwin’s New Team’ exemplifies how Santa uses twenty-first century technology to solicitate the aid of reindeer throughout the northern hemisphere. As an added feature, there is an undercurrent of reindeer education intertwined in the story that will interest both young and young at heart alike.
“This heartwarming little tale hints at the trials and tribulations of Bedwin’s mother as she makes her journey to the North Pole and experiences the birth of her calf and how Bedwin comes to be named Bedwin and mature to be the leader of Santa’s new team.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vyrene Skinner Wilson’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this exciting journey. Full of vibrant artwork and a colorful cast of characters, “Bedwin’s New Team” is a charming new addition to the compendium of heartwarming Christmas tales that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bedwin's New Team” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
