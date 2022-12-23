Dr. Adela Ames’s New Book, "I Can Hear the Dog Bark," Follows a Young Boy Who Must Adapt to Living in a Foster Home After Being Taken from His Parents and Dog
Mount Laurel, NJ, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Adela Ames, who pursued a career focusing on the safety, protection, and welfare of children for twenty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “I Can Hear the Dog Bark”: a stirring tale that follows a young boy as he is moved around in the foster care system, and the one thing that keeps him grounded and happy.
“‘I Can Hear the Dog Bark’ is about a child in the foster care system,” writes Ames. “Being removed from his parents and dog, the only concept of familiarity to keep him grounded was his parents’ hugs and his dog’s bark. As he continues to be placed from foster home to foster home and further away from his home and community, the barking of the dog becomes more distant while connection and familiarity becomes fragmented and mystifying.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Adela Ames’s book is a poignant tale of what being in the foster care system is like, and the impact it can have on children when their entire lives are uprooted and changed forever.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "I Can Hear the Dog Bark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
