G.E. Fisher’s New Book, "Deceptions of Power," is a Captivating Story of a Young Mage Whose Desires for a Quiet Life Slam Headfirst Into the Ambitions of Those Around Him
Lugoff, SC, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author G.E. Fisher, a resident of South Carolina with a lifelong passion for fantasy works, has completed his most recent book, “Deceptions of Power”: a stunning fantasy thriller that follows a young mage who must survive the onslaught of manipulation and envy from those who only wish to use him for their own purposes.
“Kalamar is high on hopes and dreams as he leaves the isolation of his family’s farm to begin life in the capital with his Master,” writes Fisher. “Reality, however, has different plans. He quickly discovers those around him, well-meaning or not, have other ideas and agendas. It may be his wish to live a quiet life of magical pursuit as his master’s protégé, but whether king or pawn, everyone is a piece in the game of life. Even staying out of the game makes him an obstacle for others.
“As Kalamar quietly navigates these deceptive currents, his every success only makes new and more determined enemies. Every thoughtful and wide-eyed choice only leads to greater dangers and more painful consequences should he fail.”
Published by Fulton Books, G.E. Fisher’s book is a riveting exploration of good versus evil and how the tiniest of decisions can lead to monumental impacts within one’s life. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Fisher weaves an intricate narrative that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Deceptions of Power” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
