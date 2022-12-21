THINKWARE Announces Its Holiday and Year-End Dash Cam Sale
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams on sale for the holidays.
San Francisco, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its final dash cam deals of 2022, offering discounts on its most popular dash cam models for the holiday and a year-end blowout event.
As part of this, the following dash cams will be discounted at various times between December 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023, on THINKWARE’s site, Amazon, Best Buy, and other specialty retailers.
F70: (Reg. Price $89.99 On Sale $69.99) THINKWARE's widely reviewed Full HD 1080p model that includes a wide-angle view, energy-saving mode, and parking mode.
X700 (1CH Reg. Price $149.99 On Sale $109.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $249.99 On Sale $149.99) Offering an easy-to-navigate 2.7” LCD touchscreen, Full HD 1080p, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Parking Surveillance mode, and more.
X800: (1CH Reg. Price $199.99 On Sale $149.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $299.99 On Sale $229.99) The successor of X700 equipped with a premium Sony STARVIS image sensor, the X800 captures precise details in 2K QHD with a 150-degree wide-angle view. Its 2.7" LCD touchscreen provides a convenient user experience where you can easily configure settings and play back videos right off the screen.
F200 PRO: (1CH Reg. Price $139.99 On Sale $109.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $199.99 On Sale $159.99) Our best seller - a versatile mid-range Full HD 1080P dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
F790: (1CH Reg. Price $199.99 On Sale $169.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $299.99 On Sale $229.99) The F790 is a versatile dash cam suitable for commercial fleet market vehicles where you can add an additional 4-channels to make it a 5-channel surveillance system. The F790 also offers true HDR technology for superior image contrast and clarity.
Q800 PRO: (1CH Reg. Price $299.99 On Sale $199.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $399.99 On Sale $249.99) Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems supported.
Q1000: (1CH Reg. Price $329.99 On Sale $299.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $429.99 On Sale $349.99) 'Where performance meets design.' Thinkware Q1000, the successor to Thinkware Q800PRO captures stunning 2K QHD footage, whether night or day, thanks to its premium 5.14MP Sony STARVIS image sensor and true HDR technology.
U1000: (Reg. Price $499.99 On Sale $379.99) THINKWARE's flagship model delivers sharp native 4K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Super Night Vision, Safety Camera Alerts (red light and speed camera alerts), and Parking surveillance mode.
M1: (Reg. Price $449.99 On Sale $349.99) Built with the outdoors in mind, the M1 is THINKWARE's flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTV vehicles.
X1000: (Reg. Price $299.99 On Sale $229.99) Equipped with Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR, the Thinkware X1000 captures flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, parking surveillance mode, and ADAS.
iVolt Mini External Battery: (Reg. Price $249.99 On Sale $209.99) Compatible with all THINKWARE models, the iVolt Mini External Battery helps increase the duration of Parking Surveillance mode of your dash cam, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“Dash cams are a great holiday gift because they provide a sense of security and peace of mind for drivers. Whether you're traveling to see family and friends or going on a longer road trip this holiday, a dash cam is a valuable tool for capturing important moments or potential accidents,” said a THINKWARE representative, “THINKWARE dash cams offer best-in-market video quality and safety features, keeping everyone protected during the holiday season and into the new year.”
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at https://thinkwarestore.com
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
