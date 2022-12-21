Good-Vibes.TV Celebrates 2 Years
New Age Streaming TV Talk Show Celebrates 2 Years on December 21, 2022. Good-Vibes.TV hit a 2 year milestone on the Winter Solstice of 2022 with two seasons of content. Lesley Klein, Executive Producer/Host, created the talk show which explores ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. She interviews experts in the field of bioenergetics.
Murphy, NC, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Streaming TV talk show, Good-Vibes.TV, is celebrating 2 years this December 21st with two seasons of 8 episodes each distributed on the Legrity.TV streaming network. Executive Producer/Host Lesley Klein birthed the idea of a talk show which explores all the ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. In her 30-minute programs, she has interviewed experts in the fields of Jin Shin Jyutsu (aka JSJ), Ikebana, Quantum Emotional Healing, Nature & Sustainability, Emotional Liberation, Hypnotherapy, Confident Manifesting and more.
“I’ve been in the metaphysical space since 1995 when I opened my metaphysical store, Oak Trail Books in Palm Harbor, Florida. On the Winter Solstice of 2020, during the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius, I created this new age TV talk show,” says Klein, “I’ve learned to trust and follow my intuition over the years and I can say that I was Divinely-inspired to produce this show to help people improve their lives and transition into the Age of Aquarius.”
The idea that we are energetic beings in a world of energy is not new. Nikola Tesla, the Serbian American inventor of Alternating Current (AC) technology, said “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” And Albert Einstein adds “Everything is energy and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics.”
The concept of the Law of Attraction, made popular by the 2006 book and DVD called “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne, along with knowledge of Einstein and Tesla’s work has made Quantum Physics popular amongst the conscious-minded crowd. Klein hopes to help usher in this awareness as the world enters the Age of Aquarius, the astrological era of humanitarianism, computers, space flight, electricity, technology, independence, democracy, freedom, idealism, collaboration, connection, human rights, innovation, community, creativity, individualism, invention, eccentricism, innovation, and rebellion. “In the Age of Aquarius, we are shifting our way of doing things from ‘Me’ to ‘We’,” says Klein.
You can learn more about her offerings by going to www.Good-Vibes.TV or www.LesleyKlein.com. Her show is aired on the Legrity streaming TV network which can be found online at www.Legrity.TV or downloaded as a free app on phones, tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire and even Smart TVs! Just download “Legrity” on your app store.
Klein is also a co-Founder of Legrity and is looking for Content Creators who want to put positive programs on their streaming TV Network which has a 5 Billion + person global reach. Legrity is an “of, for, and by the people” network focused on creating and distributing original programming that positively impacts lives and communities on a worldwide scale. Leveling the playing field so all voices can be heard, Legrity stands for Legacy, Integrity and Community.
Klein has been an entrepreneur for over 27 years and is a contributing author in three International Best Selling books: 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success (2020), 1 Habit for Thriving in a Post-Covid World (2021) and Wellness For Winners (2022). She was recognized as a 2022 Woman of Worth winner and was the founder/operator of an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, called Oak Trail Books, in Florida for 16 years. For 9 years she owned/operated a new age cafe, called The Witch’s Brew, also in Florida. Married to Rick Klein, she lives part-time in Florida and North Carolina. Her mission is to raise the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.
