Good-Vibes.TV Celebrates 2 Years

New Age Streaming TV Talk Show Celebrates 2 Years on December 21, 2022. Good-Vibes.TV hit a 2 year milestone on the Winter Solstice of 2022 with two seasons of content. Lesley Klein, Executive Producer/Host, created the talk show which explores ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. She interviews experts in the field of bioenergetics.