CellarStone Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with Zoho Expense
Half Moon Bay, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QCommission now integrates with Zoho Expense.
Zoho Expense can be accessed via Zoho Expense API. Built using REST principles, it makes application development easy for the end-user. A wide range of HTTP clients can be used with this API since it follows HTTP rules. Every resource is exposed as a URL. The URL of each resource can be obtained by accessing the API Root Endpoint.
The Zoho Expense platform also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior to getting access to the Zoho Expense data. All access to Zoho Expense is through the REST API provided by the Zoho Expense API.
QCommission, on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Zoho Expense. Specific data access plug-ins (DAPs) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A special DAP for Zoho Expense allows QCommission to exchange data seamlessly with Zoho Expense.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Zoho Expense, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like QuickBooks, Oracle Fusion CRM, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Zoho Expense helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Zoho Expense can be accessed via Zoho Expense API. Built using REST principles, it makes application development easy for the end-user. A wide range of HTTP clients can be used with this API since it follows HTTP rules. Every resource is exposed as a URL. The URL of each resource can be obtained by accessing the API Root Endpoint.
The Zoho Expense platform also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior to getting access to the Zoho Expense data. All access to Zoho Expense is through the REST API provided by the Zoho Expense API.
QCommission, on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Zoho Expense. Specific data access plug-ins (DAPs) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A special DAP for Zoho Expense allows QCommission to exchange data seamlessly with Zoho Expense.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Zoho Expense, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like QuickBooks, Oracle Fusion CRM, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Zoho Expense helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories