Gunnel Larsdotter’s New Book, "The Milky Way," a Beautiful Poem of Two Lovers Who Are Torn Apart by Death and Must Find a Way to Cross the Cosmos to be Reunited
Portland, ME, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gunnel Larsdotter, who holds a deep interest in music and who had a popular radio show centered on classical music and jazz for thirteen years, has now completed her translation of "The Milky Way," a beautiful new English translation of the beloved Swedish poem, "Vintergatan," in which two lovers separated in death must find a way to build a bridge back to each other.
“Many years ago, while attending high school in Stockholm, Sweden, we read a poem that I simply fell in love with,” writes Larsdotter. “It was 'Vintergatan' (Winter Street) by Zacharias Topelius.
“Fast forward to 2010 when I happened upon my old book of poetry. I reread 'Vintergatan' and was just as charmed by it as before. Wishing I could share it with my husband, children, and friends who did not speak Swedish, I searched for its English translation. I found a few that were beautiful, yet to me, they sounded old fashioned or too formal, not the kind of poetic language I envisioned my teenage grandchildren falling in love with as I once did. I decided to come up with my own translation, attempting to remain faithful to the original Swedish, yet maintain a closer sound or cadence of contemporary written or spoken English.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gunnel Larsdotter’s book is a captivating and moving poem that is sure to captivate the hearts of readers everywhere, as the original text once did for her. Full of colorful and eye-catching artwork by illustrator Jamie Hogan, readers who experience “The Milky Way” will find themselves returning to this beautiful translation of “Vintergatan” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Milky Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
