Katy Bromley’s New Book, "The Three Little Elves," Follows the Adventures of Three Important Elves Who Help Santa Watch Over Children's Behavior During Christmastime
Gibsonville, NC, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katy Bromley, who lives in North Carolina with her husband and three children, has completed her most recent book, “The Three Little Elves”: a charming story that follows Santa’s most important helpers, who allow him to watch over the children of the world as Christmas approaches.
“Mr. Crackers’s job is to make sure you eat healthy food. Mr. Listen’s job is to make sure you are saying kind things. And Mr. Love takes care of the rest,” writes Bromley. “Santa doesn’t work on his own. He must rely on his three trusty elves to lend their eyes and ears to watch over all the children during the Christmas season.”
Published by Fulton Books, Katy Bromley’s book is inspired by the tales of Mr. Crackers, Mr. Listen, and Mr. Love that the author’s grandmother used to tell Bromley as a child. With vivid artwork and a heartwarming message, Bromley hopes to encourage young readers to be the best version of themselves they can be just in case Santa’s elves are somewhere observing.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Three Little Elves” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
