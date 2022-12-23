Authors Lynn Morgan and Gail French’s New Book, "Freckled Identical Twin Sisters: Growing Up," is a Fascinating Work That Offers Insight Into Being a Twin
Recent release “Freckled Identical Twin Sisters: Growing Up,” from Covenant Books authors Lynn Morgan and Gail French, is an interesting read that shares facts and information about twins as well as personal stories from the sisters’ childhoods.
Roseland, FL, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Authors Lynn Morgan and Gail French have completed their new book, “Freckled Identical Twin Sisters: Growing Up”: a unique and engaging work that shares the story of twins who grew up side by side, providing readers with a glimpse into their unbreakable bond.
Twins Gail and Lynn loved being twins growing up. They were protective of each other, counted on each other, and always had a partner in sports. They signed an unwritten oath to never rat on each other. That means they never admitted to doing something wrong or wild and crazy. They either both confessed they were guilty, or both confessed to being innocent. Their bond and loyalty were unbreakable, which the average person does not understand. When in trouble, they became one person with a united front. It was never discussed, just understood.
Lynn Morgan’s first job after college was as head teller at a bank in Greenwich, Connecticut. She relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and worked full-time at a convenience store for four years to pay for court reporting school. She also worked part-time as an electronic court reporter for Broward County, Florida. After she graduated as a machine court stenographer, she worked on criminal and civil cases in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida, for approximately twenty-five years. She was the sole reporter for the famous “Frank Fuster” criminal trial that was televised for three months in Miami-Dade County, which was the largest and first daycare child molestation case in the country. She was sworn in to report for the grand jury with State Attorney Janet Reno, who later became attorney general of the United States. In the last fifty years, she has worked part-time in the security field and dabbled in investigative work. Her hobbies are boating, tennis, swimming, walking, traveling, and outdoor events.
Gail French is the mother of two grown sons and had a long-term marriage to her childhood sweetheart. She loves helping and encouraging strangers and friends. She was active in women’s organizations, community events, sports groups, and special education. She is pro-women and has always been an activist even as a child. I have always defended the person who can’t defend him or herself. She is Cancer, the crab, in astrology. She draws strength from being around water and being outdoors. She enjoys tennis, swimming, basketball, bowling, walking, and “people watching” anywhere, anytime. She loves teaching others what she has learned the hard way. Her “twin” intuition allows her to see the good in each person.
The authors write, “Dad did almost everything for our mother, even grocery shopping. Lynn traveled back and forth from Fort Lauderdale to Ponte Vedra to check on her. Mom seemed to be doing all right until another resident from Mom’s assisted living called. ‘Something is wrong with your mother. She’s walking strangely, wobbling down the hallway. She seems overdrugged.’ This didn’t sound like our mom at all. Lynn called our brother. He immediately flew to Florida. He discovered that Mom was prescribed antidepressants. Her body was very petite, so whatever she took had to be at a very low dose. Our brother flushed all the pills down the toilet. ‘They were too strong for her.’ It was at this time that we realized that losing our father was more difficult than she led us to believe. All three of us children are divorced, so we can’t imagine what it would be like to be married to one person for sixty years. Mom was in her eighties at this time. Even though she knew people at her assisted living facility, it was a major adjustment for her and lonely.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynn Morgan and Gail French’s new book is a memorable narrative about the sisters’ remarkable experiences.
Readers can purchase “Freckled Identical Twin Sisters: Growing Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Twins Gail and Lynn loved being twins growing up. They were protective of each other, counted on each other, and always had a partner in sports. They signed an unwritten oath to never rat on each other. That means they never admitted to doing something wrong or wild and crazy. They either both confessed they were guilty, or both confessed to being innocent. Their bond and loyalty were unbreakable, which the average person does not understand. When in trouble, they became one person with a united front. It was never discussed, just understood.
Lynn Morgan’s first job after college was as head teller at a bank in Greenwich, Connecticut. She relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and worked full-time at a convenience store for four years to pay for court reporting school. She also worked part-time as an electronic court reporter for Broward County, Florida. After she graduated as a machine court stenographer, she worked on criminal and civil cases in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida, for approximately twenty-five years. She was the sole reporter for the famous “Frank Fuster” criminal trial that was televised for three months in Miami-Dade County, which was the largest and first daycare child molestation case in the country. She was sworn in to report for the grand jury with State Attorney Janet Reno, who later became attorney general of the United States. In the last fifty years, she has worked part-time in the security field and dabbled in investigative work. Her hobbies are boating, tennis, swimming, walking, traveling, and outdoor events.
Gail French is the mother of two grown sons and had a long-term marriage to her childhood sweetheart. She loves helping and encouraging strangers and friends. She was active in women’s organizations, community events, sports groups, and special education. She is pro-women and has always been an activist even as a child. I have always defended the person who can’t defend him or herself. She is Cancer, the crab, in astrology. She draws strength from being around water and being outdoors. She enjoys tennis, swimming, basketball, bowling, walking, and “people watching” anywhere, anytime. She loves teaching others what she has learned the hard way. Her “twin” intuition allows her to see the good in each person.
The authors write, “Dad did almost everything for our mother, even grocery shopping. Lynn traveled back and forth from Fort Lauderdale to Ponte Vedra to check on her. Mom seemed to be doing all right until another resident from Mom’s assisted living called. ‘Something is wrong with your mother. She’s walking strangely, wobbling down the hallway. She seems overdrugged.’ This didn’t sound like our mom at all. Lynn called our brother. He immediately flew to Florida. He discovered that Mom was prescribed antidepressants. Her body was very petite, so whatever she took had to be at a very low dose. Our brother flushed all the pills down the toilet. ‘They were too strong for her.’ It was at this time that we realized that losing our father was more difficult than she led us to believe. All three of us children are divorced, so we can’t imagine what it would be like to be married to one person for sixty years. Mom was in her eighties at this time. Even though she knew people at her assisted living facility, it was a major adjustment for her and lonely.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynn Morgan and Gail French’s new book is a memorable narrative about the sisters’ remarkable experiences.
Readers can purchase “Freckled Identical Twin Sisters: Growing Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories