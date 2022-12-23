Author Jerome Edward Oblon’s New Book, "The Boy with the Orange Glasses," is an Adorable and Heartwarming Tale That Stresses Doing the Right Thing Under Any Circumstance

Recent release “The Boy with the Orange Glasses: Book 2: Saving Turtles,” from Covenant Books author Jerome Edward Oblon, follows a young boy with orange glasses that light up when someone is making a bad choice. While visiting cousins with his brother, Hunter discovers baby turtles who need assistance returning home, and together the young boys will do what they can to help them along.