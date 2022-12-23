Author Jerome Edward Oblon’s New Book, "The Boy with the Orange Glasses," is an Adorable and Heartwarming Tale That Stresses Doing the Right Thing Under Any Circumstance
Recent release “The Boy with the Orange Glasses: Book 2: Saving Turtles,” from Covenant Books author Jerome Edward Oblon, follows a young boy with orange glasses that light up when someone is making a bad choice. While visiting cousins with his brother, Hunter discovers baby turtles who need assistance returning home, and together the young boys will do what they can to help them along.
Katy, TX, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Edward Oblon, a retired husband and grandfather who has worked for the American Maize-Products Company, Kraft Heinz Company, and the Coca-Cola Company, has completed his new book, “The Boy with the Orange Glasses: Book 2: Saving Turtles”: a delightful tale about a young boy and his family who help a group of turtles find their home.
Hunter, a young boy with magic orange glasses that light up when someone makes a bad choice, and his brother Caden head off on an exciting trip to visit their cousins. While there, the boys enjoy all sorts of activities but soon find a group of baby turtles who they must help return to their home at the lake. Before they can, however, Hunter, Caden, and their cousins grow attached to the turtles, creating a problem. Can they keep their new animal friends as pets or not?
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jerome Edward Oblon’s new book is a captivating tale that stresses doing the right thing, no matter how difficult it might be. Accompanied by vivid artwork to help illustrate the message of Oblon’s story, readers of all ages will discover an engaging tale they can connect to and learn a valuable lesson from.
Readers can purchase “The Boy with the Orange Glasses: Book 2: Saving Turtles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
