AMVital is Excited to Announce That the Turmeric Curcumin Gummies Supplement is Now Available Online at Walmart
AMVital is now a registered brand on Amazon as well as Walmart Marketplace. This reflects AMVital's onward market acceptability, success, and quality-oriented nutritional supplements for total wellness.
Boynton Beach, FL, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AMVital, one of the leading science-based nutritional supplement company, announced the launch of its products online at Walmart marketplace.
"Launching at Walmart.com is exciting for many reasons, chief among them being our increased ability to share our nutritional supplements with families across the country," said Amar Behura, CEO & Founder at AMVital. "Our vision is to create a 'healthier and happier world' that begins with improving access to high-quality products backed by the latest scientific research. The availability of AMVital products at Walmart marketplace makes it more convenient than ever for retail shoppers to find the products they need to support a healthy lifestyle."
The company is spending years developing a distribution network of trusted online and brick-and-mortar retailers for its branded product line—from popular sites like Amazon to regional health food retailers to smaller neighborhood shops across the country. The launch at Walmart marketplace represents a significant expansion of the company's national distribution capabilities, allowing it to reach customers in the communities where they live and shop.
"Select AMVital Turmeric Curcumin Gummies" will be available on the shelves of Walmart stores nationwide, with a broader selection of products available on Walmart.com.
The gummy, loaded with 270 mg of curcumin extract (antioxidant and anti-inflammatory booster) per serving, help relieve joint pangs and stiffness, improve joint flexibility, enhance memory and brain function, and support the immune system.
“Studies affirm their outcomes for improved blood circulation, pain lowering, and natural anti-inflammatory properties,” the spokesperson at AMVital said, adding that the products are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
About AMVital
AMVital was founded by Amar Behura in Boynton Beach, Florida, with one overarching goal in mind—to bring better quality, science-based nutritional products to market. Over the year, the company is growing into a promising leader in the industry, with several branded products that are clinically proven, backed by leading nutritional scientists, crafted with pure ingredients carefully sourced from around the world, and manufactured exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified manufacturing facilities in the United States. More information can be found at amvital.com.
