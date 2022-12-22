USIS AV Named an SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator of 2022
The tenth consecutive year the AV design/build firm has earned a spot on the annual benchmark list.
Pearl River, NY, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pearl River-based USIS AV, providing Audio Visual and Unified Communication systems and solutions for workforces, workplaces, and marketspaces, is pleased to announce Systems Contractor News has once again selected the tech firm as a Top 50 AV Systems Integrator. 2022 celebrates the tenth consecutive year USIS AV has made the SCN benchmark list with an inaugural appearance in 2012, the year the company launched.
"2022 is USIS AV's ten year anniversary; how gratifying to have been part of the SCN Top 50 since our Day One," said Theresa Hahn, USIS AV's VP of Client Success. "Our AV Principals, Bill Baretz and Todd Hutchins, had a specific vision for what our place in the market would represent: a client AND employee obsessed integrator delivering brilliant experiences to both sides of the integration equation. Our rank at #29, within only ten years of launch, is a direct credit to the commitment and strength of our teams."
SCN has published its Top 50 AV Integrators since 2006. The annual list continues to be a soft metric of the commercial audio visual industry's health. Rankings are based on voluntary submissions by national integrators reporting indicators such as company size, revenue, and year-over-year growth, to establish an industry snapshot.
About USIS AV. USIS AV provides Audio Visual and Unified Communication solutions for workforces, workplaces, and market spaces. We design, integrate, service, and support audio & video technology that drives the employee, audience, guest, and customer experience: video collaboration and conferencing, digital signage and video walls, sound masking and background music, town hall broadcast and recording, and other built-environment tech-stack solutions. As part of USIS, the technology infrastructure and professional services firm with roots from 1924, we are one of the only design/build/service organizations nationally providing cross-functional expertise in IT & Communications Infrastructure, AudioVisual Systems, and Security & Access Control.
"2022 is USIS AV's ten year anniversary; how gratifying to have been part of the SCN Top 50 since our Day One," said Theresa Hahn, USIS AV's VP of Client Success. "Our AV Principals, Bill Baretz and Todd Hutchins, had a specific vision for what our place in the market would represent: a client AND employee obsessed integrator delivering brilliant experiences to both sides of the integration equation. Our rank at #29, within only ten years of launch, is a direct credit to the commitment and strength of our teams."
SCN has published its Top 50 AV Integrators since 2006. The annual list continues to be a soft metric of the commercial audio visual industry's health. Rankings are based on voluntary submissions by national integrators reporting indicators such as company size, revenue, and year-over-year growth, to establish an industry snapshot.
About USIS AV. USIS AV provides Audio Visual and Unified Communication solutions for workforces, workplaces, and market spaces. We design, integrate, service, and support audio & video technology that drives the employee, audience, guest, and customer experience: video collaboration and conferencing, digital signage and video walls, sound masking and background music, town hall broadcast and recording, and other built-environment tech-stack solutions. As part of USIS, the technology infrastructure and professional services firm with roots from 1924, we are one of the only design/build/service organizations nationally providing cross-functional expertise in IT & Communications Infrastructure, AudioVisual Systems, and Security & Access Control.
Contact
USIS AudioVisual SystemsContact
Theresa Hahn
845-358-7755
www.usisav.net
Theresa Hahn
845-358-7755
www.usisav.net
Categories