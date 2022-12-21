Retired FBI SAC George Piro Joins NarrowGate as President of NarrowGate's Global Solutions Division

Mr. Piro and his group are currently available for live/recorded news media, public speaking engagements, U.S. border threats, global threat intelligence, terrorism/counterterrorism, U.S. border discussions, critical infrastructure protection, active shooter incidents, early prison release, law enforcement related topics, consultation, training, and advanced security technology program development projects worldwide.