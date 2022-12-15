Modern Requirements Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation
Toronto, Canada, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Requirements, the leading requirements management solutions provider for Microsoft’s Azure DevOps software, has announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type Attestation based on a recently completed audit by Deloitte. The audit and subsequent attestation showcases Modern Requirement’s commitment to safety and security.
A SOC 2 attestation is a report on a firm’s ability to ensure that the principles and trust services criteria of Security, Availability, Process Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy are provided to its client through its services. Provided by an independent third-party auditor, it involved an in-depth study of how well Modern Requirement’s security program functions over an extended period. The report examined how well the security program meets the company’s objectives consistently and in real-time and provided deep insights into Modern Requirement’s security practices.
Since Modern Requirements is also a partner of the Microsoft Corporation; well-designed complementary subservice organization controls are necessary, along with in-software controls. This serves as further validation that the right internal controls and processes are in place to achieve Modern Requirements’ service commitments and service requirements based on the applicable trust services criteria.
"We are thrilled to announce that Modern Requirements has received SOC2 certification," said Modern Requirements’ CEO, Asif Sharif. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of security and service to our clients. They can trust that we have the necessary controls in place to meet their requirements and expectations."
To learn more about Modern Requirements, book a demo or get a free trial, please visit: www.modernrequirements.com
About Modern Requirements: Modern Requirements is a leading enterprise requirements lifecycle solutions provider. Its award-winning flagship product, Modern Requirements4DevOps, is fully embedded in Azure DevOps. Referred to as Microsoft’s Requirements Management go-to partner, Modern Requirements has become an industry staple for those positioned on Microsoft’s leading ALM tools – Azure DevOps Server and Azure DevOps. Modern Requirement4DevOps supports agile, waterfall, and hybrid requirements approaches. It includes an industry-leading feature set with complete project auditability.
Media Contact:
Darshanie Mahadeo, Senior Marketing Manager: darshanie.mahadeo@modernrequirements.com
A SOC 2 attestation is a report on a firm’s ability to ensure that the principles and trust services criteria of Security, Availability, Process Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy are provided to its client through its services. Provided by an independent third-party auditor, it involved an in-depth study of how well Modern Requirement’s security program functions over an extended period. The report examined how well the security program meets the company’s objectives consistently and in real-time and provided deep insights into Modern Requirement’s security practices.
Since Modern Requirements is also a partner of the Microsoft Corporation; well-designed complementary subservice organization controls are necessary, along with in-software controls. This serves as further validation that the right internal controls and processes are in place to achieve Modern Requirements’ service commitments and service requirements based on the applicable trust services criteria.
"We are thrilled to announce that Modern Requirements has received SOC2 certification," said Modern Requirements’ CEO, Asif Sharif. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of security and service to our clients. They can trust that we have the necessary controls in place to meet their requirements and expectations."
To learn more about Modern Requirements, book a demo or get a free trial, please visit: www.modernrequirements.com
About Modern Requirements: Modern Requirements is a leading enterprise requirements lifecycle solutions provider. Its award-winning flagship product, Modern Requirements4DevOps, is fully embedded in Azure DevOps. Referred to as Microsoft’s Requirements Management go-to partner, Modern Requirements has become an industry staple for those positioned on Microsoft’s leading ALM tools – Azure DevOps Server and Azure DevOps. Modern Requirement4DevOps supports agile, waterfall, and hybrid requirements approaches. It includes an industry-leading feature set with complete project auditability.
Media Contact:
Darshanie Mahadeo, Senior Marketing Manager: darshanie.mahadeo@modernrequirements.com
Contact
Modern RequirementsContact
Darshanie Mahadeo
1-416-469-3123
www.modernrequirements.com/
Darshanie Mahadeo
1-416-469-3123
www.modernrequirements.com/
Categories