New Features Added to Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro for Windows
Scan Dropbox for Duplicate Pictures and also find duplicates from Rotated or flipped Images.
Jaipur, India, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, known for its quality apps & programs for Windows, Mac, Android & iOS, adds new features to the Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro app for Windows users.
As a part of the update, the duplicate image cleaning app can now directly scan Dropbox for duplicates. This allows users to reduce the clutter in the cloud storage and organize the photo collection. Additionally, it allows scanning for rotated and/or flipped images by selecting the newly added scan criterions.
Other highlights of Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro include the following:
● Scanning for similar and identical images.
● Directly scanning Google Drive for duplicate images.
● Multiple Scan Criteria - Time Interval, GPS & more.
● Excluding folders from scanning.
● Supports scanning of all popular image formats.
“Over the years we have developed products to help users in the best way possible. The newly added support for Dropbox will help Windows users keep their favorite cloud storage clutter-free. Additionally, features for scanning rotated & flipped images was one of the most demanded modules for our product and we certainly do not wish to ignore our users. We believe, these new improvements will make the program more user-friendly for users,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder Systweak Software.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software, further added, "We often change the orientation of the images and flip them; this makes sorting duplicates difficult. Therefore, to simplify things and for the convenience of Windows users, we have added two scan options that help scan for rotated and flipped images and also clean duplicates from Dropbox. We hope our users find these features helpful and take advantage of them through our products.”
For more information on Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit: https://www.duplicatephotosfixer.com/
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America, followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
