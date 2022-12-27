Author C David Cash’s New Book, "Running from the Devil," is a Wonderful True Story Recounting the Author’s Memorable Life Up to Thirty Years Old
Recent release “Running from the Devil,” from Newman Springs Publishing author C David Cash, is a spellbinding story that makes readers feel like they are right there with the author on the North Shore of Oahu back in 1977 when he was about to be murdered while hiking deep in the palm jungle with a friend.
Carrollton, GA, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- C David Cash has completed his new book, “Running from the Devil”: a fascinating and unique memoir that takes readers through the author’s remarkable life journey.
The author always vowed never to be an alcoholic or do drugs. He wanted to be respected like his father. At the age of seventeen, the author broke his neck diving off a seawall. His doctor, as well as another respected surgeon, stated, “David is paralyzed from the neck down. No chance of recovery.”
Within eight months of his stay in two hospitals, the insurance money ran out. He could walk. He could not use his right hand. He left the first hospital as a drug addict because of a massive amount of morphine. Doses were fairly unregulated in 1969.
He quit a fantastic job making plenty of money in management. He was mentally exhausted and financially broke when he drove to California, stayed for five months, worked, enjoyed life, and felt restored. He flew to Oahu with everything he owned in a backpack along with $260. He camped next to the ocean for five months, built a small business at Sunset Beach, bought a car, and rented a house on the beach.
Author C David Cash introduces his work, writing, “'You should write a book,' I would hear this often, and I agreed. My problem was starting the book. I would work at it, gather information about my adventures, write something, and see how someone liked it. My one or two friends, as time went on, would read what I had written and respond with ‘You should write a book.’ I am sure people hear this all the time. I believed it. Big deal, what am I going to do? Write a book! Millions of people have thought that and never even try. I could join that crowd. Millions have started a book, and that’s it. How can I write a book that someone would read, much less buy? Not just sell but be a New York Times best seller.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C David Cash’s compelling tale invites readers to imagine the power of the waves and the many ways to have fun all around Laguna Beach.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Running from the Devil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The author always vowed never to be an alcoholic or do drugs. He wanted to be respected like his father. At the age of seventeen, the author broke his neck diving off a seawall. His doctor, as well as another respected surgeon, stated, “David is paralyzed from the neck down. No chance of recovery.”
Within eight months of his stay in two hospitals, the insurance money ran out. He could walk. He could not use his right hand. He left the first hospital as a drug addict because of a massive amount of morphine. Doses were fairly unregulated in 1969.
He quit a fantastic job making plenty of money in management. He was mentally exhausted and financially broke when he drove to California, stayed for five months, worked, enjoyed life, and felt restored. He flew to Oahu with everything he owned in a backpack along with $260. He camped next to the ocean for five months, built a small business at Sunset Beach, bought a car, and rented a house on the beach.
Author C David Cash introduces his work, writing, “'You should write a book,' I would hear this often, and I agreed. My problem was starting the book. I would work at it, gather information about my adventures, write something, and see how someone liked it. My one or two friends, as time went on, would read what I had written and respond with ‘You should write a book.’ I am sure people hear this all the time. I believed it. Big deal, what am I going to do? Write a book! Millions of people have thought that and never even try. I could join that crowd. Millions have started a book, and that’s it. How can I write a book that someone would read, much less buy? Not just sell but be a New York Times best seller.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C David Cash’s compelling tale invites readers to imagine the power of the waves and the many ways to have fun all around Laguna Beach.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Running from the Devil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories