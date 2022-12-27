Erin L. Neal’s New Book, "Wild Thing and The Bagel," is a Delightful Tale of a Chocolate Lab Who Must Learn to Share His Family with a Beagle That His Owners Bring Home
Mason, OH, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Erin L. Neal, an avid animal lover who has owned multiple pets throughout her life, has completed her most recent book, “Wild Thing and The Bagel”: an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a chocolate lab after his family brings home a new furry friend.
“Wild Thing is a rescue dog who has loved being with his family and loves them unconditionally. What happens when a new dog, the Bagel, is brought into the mix? Will Wild Thing willingly share his family with the Bagel? Will the Bagel take over the family’s love and affection that was all for Wild Thing originally? Who rescues whom? Read about the escapades of Wild Thing and the Bagel to find out,” writes author Erin L. Neal.
Published by Fulton Books, Erin L. Neal’s book is based on the author’s life with her beloved dogs, Wild Thing and Bagel, and the incredible joy they bring to her life, as well as all those who meet them. With vivid artwork and an incredible bond of friendship and love between both canine protagonists, readers of all ages will want to revisit “Wild Thing and The Bagel” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Wild Thing and The Bagel” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
