Robbie Bradford’s New Book, "Always Stay True: How I Navigated a Sexist Work Environment," Discusses How the Author Fought Through Rampant Discrimination at Her Job
Lansing, MI, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robbie Bradford, a veteran of the Michigan Department of Corrections with an associate degree of applied arts and sciences in corrections and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice degree, has completed her most recent book, “Always Stay True: How I Navigated a Sexist Work Environment”: a fascinating and eye-opening exploration of what the author faced as a woman working in a male dominated field, and the difficult challenges this presented.
“‘Always Stay True’ is a true journey through a relatively sexist work environment that favored a predominantly male presence. It defined me as a woman of strength, at times a woman of weaknesses, but overall a woman who came out on the other side a better version of myself in my working capacity. There has been no greater journey and no greater reward. Navigating disparity was an ultimate challenge to which sometimes I wanted to give in. Quit fighting the good fight, and walk away. Unwavering persistence never wavered and outweighed the unfortunate circumstances created by such a select untouchable few,” writes author Robbie Bradford.
Published by Fulton Books, Robbie Bradford’s book is a first-hand account of sexism that many face in their work environment, but rarely see resolved. In a day and age when workplace harassment and discrimination has become so commonplace, Bradford hopes to inspire others who find themselves in a similar position to stand up for themselves and know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Always Stay True: How I Navigated a Sexist Work Environment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Always Stay True’ is a true journey through a relatively sexist work environment that favored a predominantly male presence. It defined me as a woman of strength, at times a woman of weaknesses, but overall a woman who came out on the other side a better version of myself in my working capacity. There has been no greater journey and no greater reward. Navigating disparity was an ultimate challenge to which sometimes I wanted to give in. Quit fighting the good fight, and walk away. Unwavering persistence never wavered and outweighed the unfortunate circumstances created by such a select untouchable few,” writes author Robbie Bradford.
Published by Fulton Books, Robbie Bradford’s book is a first-hand account of sexism that many face in their work environment, but rarely see resolved. In a day and age when workplace harassment and discrimination has become so commonplace, Bradford hopes to inspire others who find themselves in a similar position to stand up for themselves and know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Always Stay True: How I Navigated a Sexist Work Environment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories