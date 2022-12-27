Mary Lindstrom’s New Book, "Young Lives," is a Captivating Story of the Incredible Events Experienced by One Family Across Three Generations That Shaped Their Lives
Port Angeles, WA, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Lindstrom, an avid gardener, camper, and loving grandmother who has lived in the Pacific Northwest her entire life, has completed her most recent book, “Young Lives”: a gripping tale that follows a family across three generations in a small town full of devastating secrets and incredible hope for the future.
“The town of Softpoint, Oregon, holds secrets in the old mining shaft of Falls Creek Mountain—secrets that the Luke brothers are determined to keep with no regard to human life,” writes Lindstrom. “Four young adults, however, through love, tenacity, and faith, are determined not to let the Luke brothers ruin their town or their families’ lives.
“With murder and destruction at hand, they pull together to stop the carnage. Softpoint will never be the same thanks to their smart thinking and determined actions.
“Life then moves on for the four young lives. Dreams and life challenges steer a path that only with determination and faith will they prevail.
“Several years later, a third-generation Deet, Jen, brings hope to the despair of the airline passengers who were shot down over the Mediterranean. Her army training and family instincts lead them to safety, away from the terrorists who attacked them. Her only goal is to find the father of the little girl she sat next to in the plane. Her new friend Brenda must be reunited her biological father. Or does she?”
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Lindstrom’s book is an engaging series of three impactful tales that focuses on trusting in one’s faith and family to survive the difficult times that often present themselves when least expected. Expertly paced and full of incredible insight on life, “Young Lives” delivers a powerful character-driven drama that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Young Lives” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
