Grace Williams’s New Book, "What Do I Say to Daddy," is a Moving Exploration Into the Ups and Downs of an Affluent Black Military Family Living in the South
Stantonsburg, NC, December 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Grace Williams, a devoted mother and grandmother with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her most recent book, “What Do I Say to Daddy”: a gripping and emotional tale about the strong bond of the Temple family.
Grace Williams’s story follows, “An affluent Black family of the ’60s and ’70s and on into the 1980s and beyond,” she says. “They lived in the South in a fictional small town in North Carolina. They experienced the good times, the bad times, and the sad times. During their challenges in life, they still remained committed and loyal to each other. And they grew closer through the years. They held on to their faith in God. This book is for the young and the young at heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Grace Williams’s book is lovingly narrated by Benson Temple, the baby of the family. It begins as his father is coming home from serving in the Vietnam War. Benson is nervous because he was so young when his father went away, and he doesn’t know if his dad will remember him. What will he say to his Daddy? With the support of his beloved family, their reunion is filled with joy.
Through the years, the Temple family’s relationship remains strong, until one day a life-threatening illness shakes up their lives. In the midst of grief, Benson is once again left asking himself the question: “What do I say to Daddy?” Will their love get them through another hardship? This inspiring story is sure to tug on the heartstrings of readers as they immerse themselves in the lives of the Temples.
Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase “What Do I Say to Daddy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
