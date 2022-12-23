Spencer Savings Bank Receives New Jersey Bankers Association 2022 Community Service Award
Elmwood Park, NJ, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is proud to announce that the team has been honored with the New Jersey Bankers Association 2022 Community Service Award. The award recognizes companies that exhibit outstanding efforts in improving the lives of New Jersey citizens and the communities in which they live.
“Our commitment to community impact remains strong! Our team is honored to receive this great recognition for the service work we do, so deeply rooted in our company mission,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “As one of New Jersey’s strongest community banks, we remain steadfast in our commitment to improving the lives of the people and businesses in our community by reinvesting company profits, resources and time right back into the New Jersey communities we serve and love.”
For over 100 years, Spencer Savings Bank has worked hard in partnering with various community organizations and nonprofits to improve the quality of life for its community members. Spencer ensures strong community involvement and support remains central to its company mission. The bank provides financial support through charitable donations that help create and sustain the well-being of its communities, as well as extensive employee volunteering that provides direct hands-on support. The team is proud to have been also recognized with the New Jersey Bankers Community Service Award in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2013 for its community impact.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, NJ has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
