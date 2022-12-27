Mobily Successfully Opens Its 94th Door for Business
Mobily is the AT&T authorized retailer store, headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. This month it exceeds the expectations in a short span of time and opens its 94th store in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Sugar Land, TX, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mobily marks another great achievement with the grand opening of its 94th store within two years of a successful collaboration with AT&T.
AT&T-authorized retailer Mobily is pleased to announce the opening of a new store at Fountain Hills. A store that best serves the customers.
Mobily joined AT&T’s authorized retailer program in 2020 and within the span of two years, it has widely spread its presence with Mobily stores where no customer returns unhappy.
It has extended its operations in the last two years from Sugarland, TX to Fountain Hills, AZ It has built significant goodwill in the market in a short period.
Now with the opening of its new store in Fountain Hills, it proceeds to grow even more and be at the service of customers 24/7.
Furqan Ken Khan, the director of Mobily, gives all of the credit to its team, employees, stakeholders, and everyone who contributed to the rapid success of Mobily.
Mobily has always taken a customer-centric approach and never backed down from facilitating the consumers in any manner possible.
Keeping that in mind, Mobily opened another store for its growing customer base so, consumers would never have to wait in line ever.
Saving customers’ time has always been Mobily’s one of the priorities. Standing in the queue to get serviced, Mobily does the opposite, it delivers faster so customers won’t have to wait; a pre-mediated solution to your post-problem.
Mobily is always here to help you with any kind of AT&T product or service. Customers can also visit our website http://mobilyllc.com/ to call ahead of their arrival to book their spot and confirm their appointment with one of our employees.
Visit Mobily’s new store at 13771 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Suite 112, Fountain Hills, Arizona, 85268, U.S. today, it’s open for business.
AT&T-authorized retailer Mobily is pleased to announce the opening of a new store at Fountain Hills. A store that best serves the customers.
Mobily joined AT&T’s authorized retailer program in 2020 and within the span of two years, it has widely spread its presence with Mobily stores where no customer returns unhappy.
It has extended its operations in the last two years from Sugarland, TX to Fountain Hills, AZ It has built significant goodwill in the market in a short period.
Now with the opening of its new store in Fountain Hills, it proceeds to grow even more and be at the service of customers 24/7.
Furqan Ken Khan, the director of Mobily, gives all of the credit to its team, employees, stakeholders, and everyone who contributed to the rapid success of Mobily.
Mobily has always taken a customer-centric approach and never backed down from facilitating the consumers in any manner possible.
Keeping that in mind, Mobily opened another store for its growing customer base so, consumers would never have to wait in line ever.
Saving customers’ time has always been Mobily’s one of the priorities. Standing in the queue to get serviced, Mobily does the opposite, it delivers faster so customers won’t have to wait; a pre-mediated solution to your post-problem.
Mobily is always here to help you with any kind of AT&T product or service. Customers can also visit our website http://mobilyllc.com/ to call ahead of their arrival to book their spot and confirm their appointment with one of our employees.
Visit Mobily’s new store at 13771 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Suite 112, Fountain Hills, Arizona, 85268, U.S. today, it’s open for business.
Contact
MobilyllcContact
Shubham Kumar
877-703-5465
www.mobilyllc.com/
Shubham Kumar
877-703-5465
www.mobilyllc.com/
Categories