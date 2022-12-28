Author Nate Addlestone’s New Book, "Bernie the Blob Seal," is a Delightful Tale About a Seal Who's Made Fun of for Being Different But Learns to Love Himself

Recent release “Bernie the Blob Seal,” from Covenant Books author Nate Addlestone, follows a young seal who is made fun of for his larger body. After befriending another seal who looks like him, Bernie and the other seals learn the importance of celebrating all kinds of bodies despite their differences, and to treat others with respect no matter what.