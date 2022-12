Hayward, CA, December 24, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Being accused of a crime can cause major stress, uncertainty, and confusion. When accused, one may be given a citation telling them when a court date is going to be. Many may be confused on what that may look like, and may want to seek an attorney to help guide them through the difficulties.“What you normally see on television happens very rarely in real life. Often, those are showcasing trials. Ones first court date is often titled the arraignment. At arraignments, one is advised of their constitutional rights, the potential pleas available, and at that point one will usually enter a plea of not guilty, which usually causes the case to move forward. Sometimes, the case may not go forward on that first arraignment date or notice to appear date. This occurs only because the District Attorney’s office has not yet filed charges,” says Daniel Vaswani.It is important to examine the case before entering a “guilty” or “no contest” plea, to ensure the understanding of the defenses available. At arraignments, the facts of the case are not addressed, no presentation of evidence, no cross-examination of witnesses, making it unlikely for an offer to be made.In the video, Mr. Vaswani warns that subsequent court dates will occur, and depending on the county, the length of the criminal proceedings can vary. He delves into further detail about discussions after the arraignment, such as pretrial conferences, and the complex nature of criminal matters.To learn more about the types of cases Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers handles, please visit: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/criminal-defense/If you have received a notice to appear or arraignment date for a criminal matter, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.