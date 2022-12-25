Future Electronics Features Microchip PIC18-Q84 Family of 8-Bit MCUs in Transportation Newsletter
Future Electronics is featuring Microchip’s PIC18-Q84 MCUs.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, December 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has featured Microchip's PIC18-Q84 Microcontrollers in the latest edition of their Transportation newsletter.
The Microchip PIC18-Q84 MCUs combine CAN Flexible Data-Rate (CAN FD) and Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) to give embedded designers increased system capabilities at an optimal price point. These small, efficient devices allow you to add the flexibility of CAN FD communication to a larger variety of nodes in the automotive, industrial, and medical markets.
To learn more, visit, www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-pic18-q84-microcontrollers.
To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Transportation newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
