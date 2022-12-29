Author Susan Mary Paige’s New Book, "The Soundtrack of My Life," is a Compelling Memoir That Delves Into the Author’s Complex Family History
Recent release “The Soundtrack of My Life,” from Covenant Books author Susan Mary Paige, is an autobiographical memoir that recounts the author’s quest to discover more about those who came before her in her father’s family.
Ellenton, FL, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Susan Mary Paige, a recently retired baby boomer, has completed her new book, “The Soundtrack of My Life”: a fascinating account that encapsulates the complicated framework of the author’s family history.
Author Susan Mary Paige was born in an army hospital to parents who both
served in the military. Polio complicated, but did not deter the course of her life except for the military career she thought she was destined to follow. Instead, she earned three college degrees and had a working career in both the public and private sectors that included twenty-six years of teaching in higher education. Genealogy came as an interest, later in her life, after her three children were grown and married. It turned just about everything she thought she knew about her family on its head.
Susan discusses her work, sharing, “On the surface, this is a mystery story about a cigar box of memorabilia I took possession of in 1977 after my Dad died. The cigar box was no more than a curiosity, so I would look at the contents and put it away. Then came personal computers so I could search from the comfort of my home. Like so many mysteries, I thought the answers were rather straightforward. The deeper I searched, the more I was frustrated, humbled, and compelled to keep searching and writing for ten-plus years.”
She continues, “As a Roman Catholic, I soon saw this search had a deeper theological meaning for me as I pondered the relationship this journey had to the (a) communion of saints, the (b) corporal works of mercy, and, ultimately, (c) forgiveness of self and others. I wrote this as a conversation with the reader asking them to ponder these same issues with me. I also adopted the Catholic practice of picking a patron saint for this memoire, and who is better than Saint Jerome? I needed both a muse and a taskmaster, and he fills both roles quite ably. He is also the patron saint of archivers, and that would certainly be me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Mary Paige’s new book invites readers to discover the beauty in this unique story.
Readers can purchase “The Soundtrack of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
