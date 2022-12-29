Author Wayne K. Turnbow’s New Book, "The Club No one Wants to Join," Shares the Very Personal Stories of Eighteen People Who Lost Their Spouses and Had to Move on
Recent release “The Club No one Wants to Join: Eighteen Stories of Individuals Who Have Lost Their Spouse and How They Continued with Their Lives,” from Covenant Books author Wayne K. Turnbow, offers comfort to readers experiencing loss.
Centennial, CO, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wayne K. Turnbow, a business owner and active Christian who is very engaged in his community, has completed his new book, “The Club No one Wants to Join: Eighteen Stories of Individuals Who Have Lost Their Spouse and How They Continued with Their Lives”: a compelling work that shares the firsthand experiences of eighteen individuals who have experienced the loss of their spouse.
Author Wayne K. Turnbow has been involved with many different people and enjoys getting involved and helping where he can help. He strongly believes in always trying to “do for others what they can’t do for themselves.” He is the father of four children and grandfather of thirteen grandchildren.
Turnbow writes, “I have felt the need to put this book together for several years and just kept putting it off. In May of 2020, the feeling that it needed to get done just became a constant pressing issue in my mind. As I put together a list of the friends and relatives who were going through this, I was overwhelmed with a desire to try to help them heal and move forward. I know so many who have lost a spouse, and when I talk to them about how they are doing, they all seem to have a common thread with someone else I’ve talked with about their struggles and successes. When I share those feelings of others, the knowledge that others have the same concerns, struggles, and feelings always seem to bring a measure of peace. As I began to have people write their stories, I felt the need to step outside of my circle of influence. I knew this would add to the amount of time it would take to compile the stories, but I wanted the book to cover a wide range of beliefs, religions, and geography.”
He continues, “I hope this book allows those who have lost a spouse to find comfort and possibly direction in seeing how others survived. For those reading the book that have not lost a spouse, I hope it provides you with empathy for the ones you meet in life that you can assist.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wayne K. Turnbow’s new book was written with the hope of allowing readers to feel less alone in loss and to find solidarity in the experiences of the featured individuals.
Readers can purchase “The Club No one Wants to Join: Eighteen Stories of Individuals Who Have Lost Their Spouse and How They Continued with Their Lives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
