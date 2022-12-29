Authors Jaime R. Carlo-Casellas, Ph.D. and Philip Drucker, Esq., Ret.’s New Book, “Race Does Not Exist,” Explores How Race is But a Social Construct Used to Divide Humans

Recent release “Race Does Not Exist: We all Descend from the Same Maternal Lineage,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Jaime R. Carlo-Casellas, Ph.D. and Philip Drucker, Esq., Ret., investigates how different cultural groups of humans that have historically been divided and oppressed, are more genetically linked than one might think and why they must work together to end White supremacy.