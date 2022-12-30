Author James Ray Phipps’s New Book, "The First National Tee-Party Candidate: Thrown into Prison for Speaking Out," Describes the Life & Legal Battles Faced by the Author
Recent release “The First National Tee-Party Candidate: Thrown into Prison for Speaking Out,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Ray Phipps, is a stirring memoir of the ways in which the author has attempted to help others, and the legal battles he faced in doing so. Despite his setbacks, Phipps looks towards the future and writes of how he will continue to work to better those around him.
Saint Petersburg, FL, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Ray Phipps, a successful entrepreneur and founder of the National Tee-Party, has completed his new book, “The First National Tee-Party Candidate: Thrown into Prison for Speaking Out”: a powerful and personal journey describing the ways in which the author fought against a corrupt system that tried to silence him for helping others.
“This book is a first-party, nonfiction exposé of facts that some within powerful positions of power within the US political establishment do not want the American people to know anything about,” writes Phipps. “Therefore, I, James Ray Phipps, the author of this book, hereby reserve my rights under the US Constitution, without exception, to exercise my First-Amendment–protected speech concerning the content of this book and right to engage in any conduct that I find necessary to share the content of this book with any other person that may choose to read it.
“For the most part, the speech within this book is pure political speech even though I will be talking about financial matters dealing with my profession as a direct salesperson—commonly known as a contract labor, nonemployee. I will also be talking about the political topics of earning money, using credit, creating debt, federal taxation, and the criminal conduct of those within government that affect the daily lives of the American people. Within the following pages of this book. I will be pointing out what I said and predicted fifteen years prior to October 8, 1999, when I established the National Tee-Party and actually ran for president myself in the 2000 presidential campaign as an independent candidate. Yep, that’s right! Documentation to support what I say in this book is provided in the following pages.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Ray Phipps’s moving story will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion and highlight the ways in which the author was forced to defend his very right to speak freely in order to help the people of America.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The First National Tee-Party Candidate: Thrown into Prison for Speaking Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
