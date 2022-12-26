Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Clinic Offers Easy Online Appointments
Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Clinic is pleased to announce the introduction of self-scheduling appointments on Google, making it easier for residents of Mequon and surrounding areas to access high-quality medical care.
Mequon, WI, December 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Clinic is proud to announce the addition of a new feature on our Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Google Listing that allows patients to make their own appointments online. Simply press "Appointments: kareo.com" https://practice.kareo.com/medcomilwaukee on our Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Google Listing, and you will be directed to our online booking system where you can schedule an appointment for a time that is convenient for you. This new feature is greatly appreciated by residents of Mequon and the surrounding areas, as it makes it easier for them to get the medical care they need.
In addition to Medco's online appointment scheduling system, Medco is also a short drive away from several neighborhoods around Mequon, including Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Thiensville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Glendale, Shorewood, Fox Point and Brown Deer. This means that even if our office is closed or after hours, patients can still schedule a future appointment at a time that is convenient for them.
Medco Milwaukee understands how hard it can be to make an appointment at an overcrowded medical office. That's why Medco strives to provide a more personal touch, with the goal of making our patients feel like more than just a number on a chart. According to Dmitriy Chester, owner nurse practitioner, "We know how hard it is to make an appointment to an overcrowded medical office, that's why we do it better. Give us a call today."
Medco Milwaukee medical clinic in Mequon that offers walk-in services for both adults and children. Whether patients are looking for an urgent care clinic or just need to schedule a routine appointment, Medco is here to help.
To learn more about Medco Milwaukee and to book an appointment online, visit www.medcomilwaukee.com. Medco's friendly staff is always happy to help, and look forward to serving you.
