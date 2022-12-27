Informational New Media Startup Vygr Announces the Appointment of Sarosh Irani as ED and COO
Vygr, a News Media Brand from the house of Vygr Media Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Sarosh Irani to the Vygr Board of Directors, effective December 23, 2022. Mr. Irani will serve as an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Vygr, an informational New Media startup that aims to bring powerful Tech to the domain of News & Media in India.
"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sarosh Irani to the Vygr Board," said Sonam Bhagat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vygr Media Private Limited. "Sarosh’s deep experience in setting up and operating solid high-compliance businesses with strong regulatory oversight will be invaluable to Vygr as we grow our business and pursue our unwavering mission to serve our readers."
Mr. Irani is a Chartered Accountant by Qualification and has had an illustrious 40-year career spanning stints across the BFSI domains – Clearfunds, Jefferies, Reliance, Macquarie, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and such. He has helmed key segments for these major brands as COO helping them create a solid, well-regulated and legally compliant presence in India.
Mr. Irani’s onboarding at Vygr comes amidst a spate of senior-level appointments at VMPL, including that of Mr. Niraj Soneji as Chief-Strategy and Funding, and Mr. Abhishake Das as Head of Content.
Mr. Soneji comes from a strong business strategy and implementation background having set up a successful FMCG venture called High on Tea and worked with several others in advisory and execution capacities in the domains of Marketing, Branding, Business Strategy, Growth acceleration, Venture Capital and Private Equity.
Mr. Das has been brought in to Vygr to address the key component of Vygr’s product core – it's content. He comes from over 17 years of experience with stints across BBH India, SapientNitro, Whyness, McCann Erickson, Food Darzee, Spardha Learnings, Zed Digital, and Tribal DDB and has more than 1000 national & global awards, over 3 Agency of the Year - APAC awards & of course, 2 Cannes Lions credited to his name.
“It is an incredible privilege to have such experienced and talented minds coming on board with Vygr at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Ms Bhagat. “I am energized to work alongside this top-notch group of individuals united by the same mission to bring Vygr to India’s New Media and kick off the onset of Informational New Media in the country.”
About Vygr:
Vygr is a News Media Brand from the house of Vygr Media Private Limited, that aims to bring powerful Tech to the domain of News & Media in India; giving immense purpose, speed and credibility to the creation & dissemination of New Gen-oriented News Content and information.
Vygr was incepted to bring the power of mindful tech-advanced execution to the core need of retaining India’s future in safe, informed, intelligent hands. A belief that our New Generation has the vigour to break out of echo chambers if they have a powerful ally that guides them with accurate, timely, precise information in a manner that holds their attention and sensory experience.
Established in August 2022, Vygr has seen a prompt rise and adaptability amongst its target audiences who love the experience of being served Sharp, entertaining yet informative content minus the noise.
Aryan Chourasia
+919833367224
https://vygrnews.com/
