Informational New Media Startup Vygr Announces the Appointment of Sarosh Irani as ED and COO

Vygr, a News Media Brand from the house of Vygr Media Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Sarosh Irani to the Vygr Board of Directors, effective December 23, 2022. Mr. Irani will serve as an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Vygr, an informational New Media startup that aims to bring powerful Tech to the domain of News & Media in India.