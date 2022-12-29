Sensorscall to Preview New Products and Features for Both Consumers and Industry Partners at CES 2023
CareAlert well being sensors add portable call button technology to keep seniors and their caregivers in sync like never before.
Atlanta, GA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sensorscall, Inc, a 2020 Innovation award winner, will be returning to the Consumer Electronics show January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. The Company will be showing off the latest addition to its CareAlert ambient sensors: A portable call button that lets seniors request an intercom call from their caregiver. "We listened to our home users and industry partners who wanted an easy way for seniors to activate our popular intercom communication feature without needing our app - or even a phone," said Fereydoun Taslimi, Sensorcall CEO and Founder.
The new call buttons are about the size of quarter and can be attached to a key chain or worn as a pendant. Powered by a battery with a one-year year life, they require no charging. Explained Taslimi, "We stayed true to our mission of creating products that are easy and intuitive for anyone to use. The call buttons will work seamlessly with CareAlert sensors currently being sold as well as our next generation sensors that will be available later this year."
Sensorscall also now offers integration with a wide variety of FDA-approved devices for monitoring patient data such as blood pressure, oxygen level, weight, and respiration.
About Sensorscall Inc.
Sensorscall is the developer of the CareAlert wellbeing monitoring system for seniors that are aging-in-place and their caregivers. The CareAlert privacy-first sensors are installed in the home and connected to the cloud where an AI-driven analytics engine detects the habits and activities of inhabitants. Any unusual patterns are detected, verified by multiple sensors, and immediately reported to family caregivers using the free CareAlert app.
