Loveforce International Ends 2022 with Love and a Bit of Nostalgia
On Friday, December 30th, Loveforce International will release two new digital music singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 30th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be a love song. The other will be nostalgic in nature. In honor of the two new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away a book.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Those Were the Days.” It is a nostalgic throwback to Soul music of the 60s and 70s. Musically, it sounds like and old school Soul-R&B song. Lyrically, its about being young, happy, listening to your favorite tunes, hanging out with your friends, and enjoying life. For older listeners, it will bring back happy memories. For younger listeners it will provide a glimpse of what it was like back in the day.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Her Love Keeps Me Warm in The Cold” is an R&B song. It has simple, romantic, instrumentation. Lyrically, the song is about how wonderful it is to have somebody to love to help offset the chill of Winter.
Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of Reflections in The Mirror of Life by The Prophet of Life. It is a book of poetry. The poems in the book focus modern society, the problems it faces, and the people who are a part of it. The book is divided into five chapters, each of which explores a different theme woven into the fabric of modern life. The tone for each chapter is set by a free verse poem which is followed by a series of rhyming poems on that theme. The themes are taken from what the author considers the five stages of life. The themes in the books are childhood, getting a job/career, adulthood, becoming a member of society and life lessons learned through age and experience.
“These two recordings are the 209th and 310th Digital Music Singles we have issued since we launched our Digital Music division three years ago,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We wanted them to be a mixture of love and nostalgia because that is how we feel being able to help our recording artists get their music out into the world,” he continued.
Reflections in the Mirror of Life will be given away on Friday, December 30th only on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
