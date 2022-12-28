Loveforce International Issues Year End Report
Loveforce International Issued it's Year End Report for its Recorded Music division. The report included statistics for it's Digital Music Singles from 2020-2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International issued its year end report which included statistics for 2020-2022. The main statistics released were on the company’s Recorded Music Division.
Loveforce International launched its Recorded Music Division in late January 2020. Loveforce International had released recorded music prior to this in the late 1980s and 1990s as vinyl records. The Recording industry changed significantly after 2010 as digital music releases began to dominate the marketplace over compact discs. Loveforce International made some strategic moves before launching the division. The company obtained the rights to issue its own ISRCs from the IPI. It also aligned itself with the Harry Fox Agency for licensing opportunities.
Towards the end of January 2020, Loveforce International released its first Digital Music Single. It had ten recording artists signed its record label. It had a total of 89 songs in its music publishing catalog. Its first releases were distributed to 35 nations. By the end of 2020 Loveforce International had 15 recording artists and released 95 Digital Music Singles. Its music was distributed to 69 different nations, primarily in North and South America and Europe. Its publishing catalog had grown to over 200 songs.
2021 brought new milestones for Loveforce International. Loveforce International picked up two additional recording artists. It also began adding featured artists to some of its full recording artist’s release schedules. In September 2021 Loveforce International’s international distribution network had grown to 100 nations expanding into the Middle East and Asia. Its publishing catalog grew to over 350 songs. By the end of the year Loveforce International had 109 Digital Music Singles releases.
2022 brought even more milestones for Loveforce International. Although no new artists were signed, distribution was expanded, primarily in Northwestern Asia, The Caribbean and Africa ending the year at 153 different nations at year’s end. 106 Digital Music Singles were released. Loveforce International’s publishing catalog grew to 550 songs.
At the end of Loveforce International’s Recorded Music Division’s first three years yielded 310 different Digital Music Singles released to 153 different nations with over 33 million streams.
“We are proud of the achievements of our Recorded Music Division during the past three years,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We have met most of our goals and look forward to achieving more milestones in 2023,” he continued.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
