West Coast Self-Storage Opens Storage Facility in NE Portland
Portland, OR, December 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage announced today that it has opened its newest storage facility in Portland, Oregon. The facility is named West Coast Self-Storage Halsey and is located at 1530 NE 67th Ave near Halsey Blvd in the Madison South neighborhood of NE Portland.
The storage facility has 643 storage units encompassing 53,375 square feet of storage space. The facility features interior heated storage units ranging from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. It also features drive-up accessible units in a range of sizes from 10 x 10 up to 15 x 30. In addition, West Coast Self-Storage Halsey has one oversized 10 x 52 drive-up unit.
West Coast Self-Storage Halsey was designed with the latest storage amenities to make the self-storage experience simple and safe. The facility has a covered loading and unloading area, freight elevator, and free-to-use handcarts for transport of items. The business also features a range of security measures including 24-hour recorded video monitoring with digital cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, and bright LED lighting throughout the grounds and building. The store’s office also doubles as a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials.
The facility is also scheduled to be a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, meaning it will have moving trucks available to reserve.
The storage operation will have office hours from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours will be 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
West Coast Self-Storage Halsey was built by Eric Gambee Construction, West Linn, OR. NWB Halsey, LLC is the owner. West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington will be managing the operation.
“We’re excited to add another storage facility in Portland,” said Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "With the next level amenities we’ve installed such as heated units and high-tech security, we think NE Portland residents will enjoy having a top-notch place near them to store their belongings.”
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 110 managed and owned locations with storage facilities in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
