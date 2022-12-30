Author Israel Ethan Maughan’s New Book, "The Path of True Happiness," is an Empowering and Thought-Provoking Guide to Discovering One's Joy and Success in Its Truest Form
Recent release “The Path of True Happiness,” from Covenant Books author Israel Ethan Maughan, is an enriching discussion of what can lead to complete and total enlightenment and success. By sharing his experiences made on his search for truth, Maughan supplies his readers with the tools necessary to follow on his path and come to know the source of true happiness that he has discovered.
North Logan, UT, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Israel Ethan Maughan, a father and Utah native who spent over fifteen years in the world of electronics, has completed his new book, “The Path of True Happiness”: a powerful tool to help readers recognize the path to total happiness and success that eludes many people in modern society.
“For decades, I foolishly believed that the more I laughed, the more pleasure I felt, and even the more I got, the happier I’d be,” writes Maughan. “But the truth? I was miserable! In my early thirties, I finally humbled myself enough to open my eyes to the truths around me, and once I did, I started to understand that without the power to be truly happy, I just couldn’t be. Thus, I began to focus my efforts on becoming more powerful, but it didn’t take me long to realize that merely acquiring more power of any sort wasn’t good enough, as I needed to acquire the power to be responsible with my powers.
“Far too many people believe that happiness can be acquired through little more than positive thinking, reading uplifting quotes, and the like, but our happiness is the result of the choices we make. Yes, there’s a place for feel-good quotes in our lives, but without a solid understanding of the science behind the scenes, we’ll only experience happiness occasionally as we stumble across the path from time to time. The problem? Sometimes happy and even mostly happy aren’t nearly good enough to be truly happy.
“Life was never meant to be lived alone, and just like hiking a trail with family and friends, walking the path of true happiness will be far more enjoyable when shared with those we love. Please join me in learning how to live faithfully.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Israel Ethan Maughan’s new book is inspired by his years as a technician, which led him to pursuing the truth and science behind the power of success. By sharing his personal experiences, Maughan aims to open the eyes of his readers and lead them to total and pure happiness that he has come to know through faithful living and building a connection with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “The Path of True Happiness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
