Jylinda Phalan’s New Book, "The Little Whale Who Wanted to be an Island," Explores the Wonderful Things That Can Happen When One Attempts to Help Others in Need
Boise, ID, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jylinda Phalan, who lives in Idaho with her two children and partner and believes in kindness and inclusivity above all else, has completed her most recent book, “The Little Whale Who Wanted to be an Island”: a delightful tale that follows the escapades of a whale who wishes to help out his friends on land after a flood threatens them all.
“‘The Little Whale Who Wanted to Become an Island’ is a story about bravery, friendship, and inclusivity,” writes Phalan. “When water floods the lands and the animals have nowhere to go, the little whale decides to help them all out. An unusual adventure that highlights helping others, showing kindness, and creative problem solving, this book will remind readers of any age that everyone needs help sometimes, and sometimes, if you do help, long-lasting friendships will prevail.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jylinda Phalan’s book is a riveting book that will easily capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they embark on this wonderful journey of bravery and helping others. Full of vibrant artwork and a powerful message, Phalan’s tale is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to encourage younger readers to strive for the right thing and aid others in times of need.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Little Whale Who Wanted to be an Island” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
