First Overseas Shipment of CanSinoBIO’s Convidecia Air™ Delivered to Morocco
Casablanca, Morocco, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CanSino Biologics Inc. (“CanSinoBIO” or “the Company”) (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) today announced that the first batch of its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) for Inhalation (trade name: Convidecia Air™) has arrived in Morocco, providing an innovative solution to support and accelerate the building of mass immune protection. With this shipment, Morocco will become the first overseas country to start rolling out Convidecia Air™. This first batch of vaccines will be used as booster doses.
In November, Convidecia Air™ received emergency use approval in Morocco – just two months after the nationwide rollout in China – and represents the first overseas approval of CanSinoBIO’s inhaled COVID-19 vaccine.
Convidecia Air™ is a one-dose regimen utilizing Aerogen’s proprietary aerosol drug delivery system. It is the world’s first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, a needle-free, painless, non-invasive option administered via a nebulizer. The liquid vaccine is atomized into tiny particles and then inhaled through the mouth, entering the human respiratory tract and lungs to induce a mucosal immune response as well as humoral and cellular responses. Mucosal immunity is critical to forming a first-line immune barrier that helps prevent the invasion of the virus into the respiratory tract and prevent severe infections.
Clinical studies back the safety and efficacy profiles of CanSinoBIO’s inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on the same adenovirus vector technological platform of CanSinoBIO’s Convidecia® administered via intramuscular injection, but requiring only one-fifth dosage of the intramuscular version. Boosting with Convidecia Air™ after priming with two doses of inactivated vaccines, the antibody level against the Omicron strain is 14 times that of a homologous inactivated vaccine booster and 6 times that of a heterologous recombinant protein vaccine booster at day 28 after booster vaccination. 12 months post vaccination, the neutralizing antibody levels against both the original COVID-19 strain and the Omicron variant remain significantly higher than that induced by a homologous inactivated vaccine booster, according to a peer-reviewed research published by Emerging Microbes & Infections in December 2022.
Convidecia Air™ can be safely stored and transported in refrigerator facilities between 2°C to 8°C, which is more favorable in large-scale vaccination programs as it improves vaccine access. To date, Convidecia Air™ has been rolled out in many provinces and municipalities across China, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan, among others.
CanSinoBIO is committed to exploring optimal COVID-19 vaccination strategy and protecting the global population with innovative, high-quality and affordable vaccines. The Company will continue to work with public and private organizations worldwide to confront and defeat diseases through a scientific and collaborative approach.
