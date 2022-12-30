Providence Golf Club Community Closes Out Another Year as the Place to Live in Central Florida
Providence Golf Club Community is located just southwest of Orlando, Florida, in one of the fastest growing areas in the state. The past year has seen growth, success, accolades, and so much more for this jewel of a gated luxury resort style community. With record numbers of people moving to Florida, Providence continues to be the best place to call home.
Davenport, FL, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The end of the year has brought a festive feeling of joy and accomplishment to the Providence community in Polk County, Florida on the outskirts of Orlando. This gated golfer’s resort community developed by ABD Development Company is located in one of the most attractive and thriving areas of the Sunshine State. Florida has seen unprecedented growth over the past several years as many discover its abundant charms and choose to invest or become permanent residents.
“It was recently revealed by the Census Bureau that Florida was the state with the fastest-growing population in 2022 with data showing this significant shift for the first time since 1957,” reported Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “We welcome all new home buyers to Providence and the past year brought some exciting news for us here we are delighted to share.”
- The 69th Annual Orlando Parade of Homes Awards: Providence was awarded more recognition by local esteemed judges during the yearly Greater Orlando Builders Association event. This year it was First Place in the category of Best Community Over 1000 Homesites as well as two coveted Blue Ribbons.
- Residents of Providence were featured on “Buy My House,” a popular Netflix show similar to “Shark Tank." During the episode, an ABD Courtyard home in Providence was featured and received a top dollar offer. The residents later decided they did not want to sell and leave Providence after all.
- ABD Development unveiled the brand new FLEX model for multigenerational living, proving that this custom home builder is always on trend. ABD also revealed a new version of its iconic Courtyard floor plan, the perfectly designed 3BR model. These homes are available for construction in Phase Two of Providence.
- The Providence Golf Club hosted the 15th Annual QDOBA High School golf tournament as well as other national events. It also unveiled all new equipment and golf cart fleet this year and announced enhanced upscale dining options by a new chef. To top it all off, Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama stopped by for a round as well.
- The community sustained no damage or power outages from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, once again showing that its infrastructure has been well built to keep residents and their homes secure in Florida’s dramatic weather. Community landscapers also cleaned up after storms in record time. This is in a community with very low HOA fees and no CDDs.
- ABD announced that construction was ongoing as it nears completion of the second gated entrance/exit for the community. This gate for residents use only will open in 2023 and will be a welcome addition, especially for those who are building in Hampton Landing on the back nine. Hampton Green, with all new home designs and styles by ABD, will open for sales in 2023.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
http://www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
http://www.providenceflorida.com.
