Author Toni Gilmer’s New Book, "Ms. Ruby Takes a Walk in the Park," is a Meaningful Children’s Story That Reminds Readers That Words Are Powerful
Recent release “Ms. Ruby Takes a Walk in the Park,” from Covenant Books author Toni Gilmer, is an impactful children’s story that helps young readers learn the importance of the words they speak.
Wentzville, MO, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Toni Gilmer has completed her new book, “Ms. Ruby Takes a Walk in the Park”: an engaging children’s story that introduces Ms. Ruby, an elephant who helps the other animals understand kind and unkind words and how these words can affect other animals.
Toni writes, “It was a sunny spring day. Oliver the kitten, Jack the puppy, and Petey the bird decided to go to the park to play. They were having so much fun. ‘Hey, Jack, let’s race to see who is faster.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Toni Gilmer’s new book features beautiful illustrations that help to bring the characters to life and convey a valuable lesson to young readers and listeners. This charming story highlights the importance of treating others with respect and kindness.
Readers can purchase “Ms. Ruby Takes a Walk in the Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
