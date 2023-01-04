Author Carol Kirkby, PhD’s New Book, “Thresholds: Destination Euphoria!” is a Novel That Follows the Main Character and Her Friends as They Embark on a Journey Together
Recent release “Thresholds: Destination Euphoria!” from Covenant Books author Carol Kirkby, PhD, is an adventurous new novel that explores the unbelievable events of the main character and her friends.
Ypsilanti, MI, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Kirkby, PhD has completed her new book, “Thresholds: Destination Euphoria! Featuring Emerald, the Lady of Green; An Allegory of a Spiritual Journey”: a fantasy novel that brings readers into an adventurous world filled with emotion and excitement.
Kirkby writes, “I am eternally grateful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him in my life, along with His amazing guidance, this allegory would not have come to fruition, and so it must be dedicated to Him above all. With my whole heart, I believe He has called me, ‘For such a time as this’ (Esther 4:14c).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Kirkby, PhD’s new book brings readers into a world where travel across time and space are possible, a world where anything is possible. The main character of this novel, along with her friends, travels back and forth in time to prevent disastrous events. They are able to deter major horrific historical events from ever happening. Through their work they aim to make the world a better place.
The main character and her friends are able to improve the world and make right the wrongs that have been committed. They find strength through their friendship and spread love and kindness everywhere they go. Kirkby chose this story to share and spread her guidance from God. Readers will surely find that guidance in the pages of this novel.
Readers can purchase “Thresholds: Destination Euphoria! Featuring Emerald, the Lady of Green; An Allegory of a Spiritual Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
