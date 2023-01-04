Author Clair Learner’s New Book, "Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon," is a Captivating Story That Follows Marine Corps Captain Abe Rush as She Helps a Lost Soul
Recent release “Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clair Learner, is a spellbinding tale that centers around Abe Rush, a Marine Corps captain who finds her life changed when she is reassigned to training second lieutenants. Upon her transfer, she picks up an unusual traveler that can't leave unless she helps him remember his name and his past.
New York, NY, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clair Learner, a former Marine whose military service included assignment to a variety of challenging and unfailingly interesting billets, has completed her new book, “Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon”: a captivating tale that follows a Marine Corps captain who ends up making an unusual supernatural companion, and must help him in any way possible.
“‘Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon’ is a hybrid of fact and fiction,” writes Learner. “The story is set in 1989, Quantico, Virginia, from the perspective of Abe Rush, a woman Marine Corps captain. She is unexpectedly reassigned to train second lieutenants at the officers’ Basic School (TBS), and the backbone of the story is her experiences instructing and, in many cases, suffering along with these newbies as they transition from commissioned civilians to Marine officers. This theme is largely biographical, based on (my) personal experiences.
“When Abe transferred from Okinawa to Quantico, she returned with more than uniforms and souvenirs. She unknowingly brought back the ghost of a World War II Marine gunnery sergeant. He has neither memory of his name nor where he was born, even how he died, but Abe and her friend Kelly (a Marine lawyer) assume he was killed at the Battle of Okinawa in 1945. While Kelly researches Marine Corps records, Abe subjects Gunny to TV shows that might jog his memory, though both Kelly’s and Abe’s efforts are largely unsuccessful. Gunny endures the programmed viewing and, despite Abe’s intentions, becomes a TV junkie, enamored with anything related to John Wayne or football or ALF. And he’s particularly fond of donuts and bacon, which he can’t taste but can certainly smell.
“Gunny’s perspective on the roles of women, particularly women in the military, is obviously dated. However, his perceptions of female officers and women, in general, evolves, and he gradually and grudgingly acknowledges their changed roles in the military and society almost fifty years after his death.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clair Learner’s stirring tale is a beautiful blend of fact and supernatural that takes readers on an unforgettable journey as Abe and Kelly do their best to aid Gunny in regaining his memories. Expertly paced and full of incredible detail pulled from the author’s own life, this character-driven narrative will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion and have them coming back for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories