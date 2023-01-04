Author Clair Learner’s New Book, "Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon," is a Captivating Story That Follows Marine Corps Captain Abe Rush as She Helps a Lost Soul

Recent release “Semper Fi with a Side of Donuts or Bacon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clair Learner, is a spellbinding tale that centers around Abe Rush, a Marine Corps captain who finds her life changed when she is reassigned to training second lieutenants. Upon her transfer, she picks up an unusual traveler that can't leave unless she helps him remember his name and his past.