Gunjan Bajpayee’s New Book, "Bholu the Bear and Natkhat the Monkey, Best Buddies Forever," Follows a Bear and Monkey Who Meet for the First Time and Become Close Pals
Arlington Heights, IL, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gunjan Bajpayee, who was born and raised in India and holds a Master’s in Business Administration and Psychology, has completed her most recent book, “Bholu the Bear and Natkhat the Monkey, Best Buddies Forever”: an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a curious bear and adventurous monkey who quickly become friends.
“This is the first of ‘Bholu the Bear’ series of stories that will follow,” writes Bajpayee. “It is a small introductory story about how the two main characters of the ‘Bholu the Bear’ series meet. Both the characters have Hindi (mother tongue in India) names. Bholu comes from the Hindi word Bhola, meaning ‘innocent’; and Natkhat means ‘naughty.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Gunjan Bajpayee’s book follows Bholu, who needs help reaching a beehive full of honey high in a tree. After meeting the fun-loving Natkhat, the two form a pact and help each other out, thus beginning a beautiful friendship. Young readers will find their hearts and imaginations captured by the brilliant artwork and charming characters, leaving them excited for more adventures with Bholu and Natkhat.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Bholu the Bear and Natkhat the Monkey, Best Buddies Forever" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories