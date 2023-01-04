Booth Milovnik’s New Book "Asterisk 2: Another Wildcard Character" Follows a Young Teen Named Charlie Who Discovers the Father Who Raised Him is Not His Biological Father
New York, NY, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Booth Milovnik, a loving grandfather and a proud graduate of Michigan State University, has completed his most recent book, “Asterisk 2: Another Wildcard Character”: a stirring coming-of-age tale that follows a young teen who finds out everything he knew about who he was is a lie, and his search for answers.
“Charlie had his world turned upside down on his fourteenth birthday when he found out that his dad, the man who raised him since birth, was not his biological father,” writes Milovnik. “Who is Charlie? Who is his father? Just how important will Charlie become to those who find out about him?
“Charlie will suddenly find himself to be the asterisk in the lives of the family he knows and the new family he will soon meet. How will they handle having him in their lives? There will be incredible stories told, full of raw emotions and unfamiliar feelings. Will everyone’s questions be answered? Read about this unique situation from the perspective of many different people, including a story from Charlie himself!”
Published by Fulton Books, Booth Milovnik’s book is inspired by years the author spent as a foster parent, and the various children he met that become characters in Charlie’s tale. Milovnik weaves an unforgettable journey about discovering oneself and their place in the world when one’s reality is torn from them that will stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Asterisk 2: Another Wildcard Character” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
