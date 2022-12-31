2022 Year in Review – Tennessee United for Human Rights
2022 showed resilience and innovation to shift from virtual back to in person safely. Tennessee United for Human Rights carried out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States.
Nashville, TN, December 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) was formed as a non-profit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. Seven years later, in 2022, the organization has taken great strides to provide help to people of all ages so they may understand their basic human rights.
Much of the year was spent educating people on their human rights online through audio-visual presentations and public service announcements online.
The group had events with special guest speakers for Nelson Mandela Day and International Peace Day, bringing the community together to learn about history and the need for change.
Closing out the year as always, TnUHR was a co-organizer for the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, a spectacular event that showcased human rights leaders for their work and uplifted others. This year the event was held in the community hall of the Church of Scientology Nashville where leaders were acknowledged and everyone uplifted.
“The time for true human rights education is now,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights, “we’ve come far over the past few years but there is still more work to be done so that each and every person has a voice and human rights can be a reality for all.”
TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators, and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration’s 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent, and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. For more information about United for Human Rights, go to humanrights.com. For more information on the Tennessee chapter, visit tnuhr.org.
Joshua Harding
615-784-8847
www.nashvillehumanrights.org
