"Present Future," Contemporary Art Exhibition, Los Angeles

The future is imminent. In the group exhibition at Artspace Warehouse, Present Future, contemporary artists explore ways of depicting the present moment as a potential future. The works on display range from fantastical to grounded, and they use a variety of media, including acrylic paint, sculpture, ink, and gold leaf. The paintings illuminate the vastness and mystery of the future while juxtaposing with the energy and movement of the present.