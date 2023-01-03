Rideshare Driver Embarks on Cross-Country Journey to Visit All 50 States, Get Out of Poverty, and Uplift and Inspire 10,000 Souls, and Turn His Journey into a Movie
Hollywood, CA, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe X, a rideshare driver from Bakersfield, California has announced that he will be driving across America in an (EV) Electric Vehicle in an effort to visit all 50 states in one year, get out of poverty, uplift and inspire 10,000 souls from all walks of life and turn his journey into a movie.
Setting off from Bakersfield, California with just $20 in his pocket, Joe has his son dropped him off to the bus station to down Los Angeles, got on the train heading to Bellflower Garden, California, get on a Lyft ride to Hertz and rent an Electric Vehicle and drive ride share to each state in the country, meeting riders from all walks of life and sharing his journey with them. Along the way, he hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams and be the best version of themselves, while also working to pay down debts and save his family from a crisis. He also plans to document his journey and turn it into a film, showcasing the beauty and diversity of America and the inspiring stories of the people he meets along the way.
"I'm excited to embark on this adventure and see all the amazing sights and experiences America has to offer," said Joe. "But more than that, I want to connect with riders from all over the country and share my story with them. My mission on this trip is to uplift and inspire as many people as possible, while also working to get out of poverty and save my family from a crisis. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and pursue their dreams, no matter what obstacles they may face, and to capture all of this on film for others to see and be inspired by."
Joe's journey will take him from the beaches of California to the mountains of Colorado, the deserts of Arizona to the cities of New York. He will document his trip on social media and is open to speaking with news outlets about his experiences on the road.
For more information about Joe's journey, follow him on social media @joeX.Life or visit www.joeX.life.
Contact:
Joe X.
657-376-9352
Joextran1222@gmail.com
www.JoeX.Life
Social Media: @joeX.Life
