Rideshare Driver Embarks on Cross-Country Journey to Visit All 50 States, Get Out of Poverty, and Uplift and Inspire 10,000 Souls, and Turn His Journey into a Movie

Setting off from Bakersfield, California with just $20 in his pocket, Joe has his son dropped him off to the bus station to down Los Angeles, got on the train heading to Bellflower Garden, California, got on a LYFT ride to Hertz and Rent the EV Polestar 2 and drive since December 2, 2022. He will be the first Ride-Share driver to drive across America in an EV Car to UpLift and Inspires America.